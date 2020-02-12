DiCerbo, Frank A., - 66, of Ventnor City, on February 9, 2020. Beloved brother to Melanie (Mickey Gibbons), and Basil (Beverly); Dear uncle of Basil Andrew (Madelyn) and Matthew Charles; Also survived by many other relatives and friends. Prior to his retirement, Frank was employed for over 25 years as Executive Vice President for Golden Nugget / Hilton Casino & Resort. A true local celebrity, Frank was a great and reliable friend, he was a rock for his brother and sister as he provided constant stability during difficult times, and was a father figure to his nephews as he offered constant love, guidance, and reassurance. Frank boasted daily about how he helped raise two first responders; a Police Officer and Firefighter and took pride in the inseparable relationship with his brother and sister. He loved taking trips to the beach and spending time with his family, especially with his nephews, and running errands with his brother. Relatives and friends are invited to the Visitation and Funeral on Friday, February 14, 2020, from 6:00 to 9:00 PM and Saturday, February 15, 2020, from 9:30 to 10:30 AM at Holy Trinity Parish, Church of St. James, 6415 Atlantic Ave, Ventnor City, NJ 08406, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 AM. Entombment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Cherry Hill., Arrangements under the direction of Falco/Caruso & Leonard Pennsauken Funeral Home; Info, condolences, and guestbook at www.carusocare.com. Frank was a proud supporter of police officers and firemen. In lieu of flowers, Frank wished all donations to be sent to West Deptford Police K-9 Unit located at 400 Crown Point Road, Thorofare, New Jersey, 08086.
To plant a tree in memory of Frank DiCerbo as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
