Dick-Viventi, Concetta, - 88, of Surf City, NJ & Naples, FL, Concetta Dick-Viventi (nee Cirillo) passed away on December 19, 2018 at Juniper Village in Naples. Connie was born and raised in Brooklyn. She was a long-time resident of Long Beach Island and spent the last 10 years between LBI and Naples, FL. Connie spent her 35-year career as an Office Manager at Irving-Weiss in Manhattan. She was a parishioner of St. Francis of Assisi Parish and a member of the LBI Garden Club, Ladies Investment Club and Brant Beach Yacht Club. She enjoyed golfing, playing Bridge and Mahjong with her girlfriends and traveled regularly to Europe. Connie was preceded in death by her husband of 23 years, Richard Viventi, former husband John Dick and her brothers, Angelo and Michael Cirillo. She is survived by her nieces Donna Fahey, Janet Arrigo, Frances Cirillo, Christina Toth and nephew William Cirillo along with many great-nieces, great nephews and extended Viventi family. A Viewing will be held on Thursday, December 27, 2018 from 4-7 pm and Friday from 9-9:30 am at Bugbee-Riggs Funeral Home, 1119 Long Beach Blvd., (corner of 12th St.), Ship Bottom, NJ 08008. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday at 10:00 am at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 4700 Long Beach Blvd, Brant Beach, NJ 08008. Entombment will follow at Ocean County Memorial Park, Well Mills Rd., Waretown. In lieu of flowers, donations in Connie's memory may be made to ReClam the Bay, C/O Treasurer, 1623 Whitesville Rd., Toms River, NJ 08755.
