Dickel, Joyce C., - 76, of Pleasantville, passed away August 10, 2018. Joyce was a lifelong resident of Pleasantville. She is predeceased by her husband, Bob Dickel and survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Charlene and Jason Fiedler; her son and daughter-in-law, Bob and Laura Dickel; and her grandchildren, Tyler Robbins and Morgan Dickel. Joyce enjoyed traveling with her husband and camping, giving her the opportunity to see different parts of the country. She also enjoyed her family time, especially spending time with her grandchildren. A gathering will be 5PM to 7PM, Monday, August 20, 2018, at Parsels Funeral Home, 324 New Jersey Ave., Absecon. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Atlantic County Humane Society, 1401 Absecon Blvd. Atlantic City, NJ 08401. For directions or online condolences, please visit www.parselsfh.com.
