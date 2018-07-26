Dickerson, Allen Juan, - 20, of Woodbine, and Pleasantville, NJ, passed away on Saturday, July 21, 2018. He is survived by his mother, Gemminique Dickerson and her husband Lee; his grandparents, Venus McKoy, Curtis Motley, and Allan Johnson; his sisters, Mercedes Price, Diamondinique Price, and Allee Dickerson; and his brother, Nyejai Price. He was preceded in death by his father, Allen Dickerson. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, August 2, 2018 at 11:00 am at the Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House, where viewing will begin at 10:00 am. Interment will be in Woodbine Cemetery. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.