Dickerson, Zai'yon Levine, - 3, of Atlantic City, was born April 21, 2015, to Levine Dickerson and Chermia Jackson, in Shore Memorial Hospital, Somers Point. He departed this life suddenly on January 28, 2019. In addition to his parents, he is survived by a brother, Tavaughn Morgan; three sisters, Zha'niyah Samuels, Zam'uiyah Dickerson and Sequoia Barabin; his paternal grandmother, Yolanda Dickerson; his maternal grandfather, George Gordy; his paternal great grandmother, Margaret Forrest, and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and family members who will miss him dearly. Services will be held 11 AM Friday, February 8, 2019, at the All Wars Memorial Bldg, 1510 Adriatic Avenue, Atlantic City, where friends may call from 9 AM. Burial in Greenwood Cemetery. Arrangements are by Covington Funeral Home, Atco.
