Dickinson, Allan W., - 88, of Brigantine, NJ entered into rest on Monday August 13, 2018 surrounded by his loving family. Born in Allendale, England he was the son of the late Charles Henry and Annie (Kent) Dickinson. He was the devoted husband of the late Ellen I.B. (Fox) Dickinson. Allan attended the Boys Grammar School of Queen Elizabeth in Hexam England and was awarded the school certificate of the University of Durham. Allan served in the British Royal Air Force from 1949 to 1951 as an Intelligence Clerk. In 1956 (at the young age of 26) Allan moved to the United States. Once in America, he began a career in public accounting and established his new life in the United States. He worked extremely hard and a year later was finally able to bring his wife and young son to join him in America traveling with a handmade wooden chest containing all of the family's belongings. Allan, his wife, and son would eventually become citizens of the United States of America. Allan earned the prestigious designation of Registered Municipal Accountant and during his time in public accounting, he was a Principal with John W. Wehman & Company, Touche Ross, and Dickinson, Vrabel & Cassells. After Allan's retirement from public accounting he established his own consulting business for over twenty years and assisted many municipalities with their finances. Allan will always be remembered as a huge golf enthusiast. Later in life, he realized his passion and love for ballroom dancing. However his greatest joy was traveling and taking his loving family on amazing vacations around the world. He especially cherished his return trips to England to visit with family and friends. Allan will be missed and fondly remembered by his son; Alan Dickinson, grandson Ryan G. (Meredith) Dickinson, granddaughter; Dana B. (Daniel J. IV) Smith, great-grandchildren; Daniel J. V, Nora A., Carter A. Smith, Ryan G. Jr (RJ), Reese A., Reagan R. Dickinson, sister Isobel James, and brother Lawrence J. Dickinson. In addition to his parents and wife he was predeceased by his sister Elsie E. Doidge. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Donations may be made in Allan's name to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215. To pay respects, leave condolences, or share your fondest memory of Allan please visit www.keatesplum.com . Services have been entrusted to Keates- Plum Funeral Home, 609-266-3481.
