Dickinson, Muriel Margaret Mumford, - 77, of Ocean City, NJ passed away peacefully at home with her long time companion Todd Bower and family by her side. Muriel spent time in Florida and graduated high school from Coral Gables Senior High School, later moving back to Ocean City, NJ. Muriel married and had three sons, Joseph C. Dickinson (Lisa), Barton J. Dickinson and Donald John Dickinson (Kelli). Muriel had a gift shop on the boardwalk, Nordic Gifts and then went to work for the City of Ocean City as a Deputy City Clerk and then a personnel technician. She retired after 26 years of service. Muriel has enjoyed getting together with her Ocean City classmates for luncheons, going fishing and swimming. Muriel and her long time companion Todd Bower have been inseparable for the last 33 years. Muriel touched everyone when she entered the room. Surviving are long time companion, Todd Bower, sons, Joseph C. Dickinson (Lisa), Barton J. Dickinson, Donald John Dickinson (Kelli), sisters Nancy Fontana (Fred), Helen Myers (Richard), grandchildren, Joseph C. Dickinson, II, Tyler Dickinson, Alexis Dickinson, and great grandchild, Joseph C. Dickinson, III. Also surviving is a step grandson John Hope (Chelsea) and great grandchildren Savannah and Parker Hope. Muriel was predeceased by her parents Helen and Charlie Mumford. Her Funeral Service and Interment are private at the convenience of her family. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Shore Medical Cancer Center, One Medical Center Way, Somers Point, NJ 08244. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
