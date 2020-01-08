Didalowsky, Regina B., - 72, of Cape May Court House, NJ, passed away suddenly on Sunday, January 5, 2020. Born in Swierkocin, Poland to the late Michael and Jadwiga Kachal Gardyasz, she moved here permanently 20 years ago from Hatboro, PA after summering here since 1989. She was a member of Our Lady of the Angels Church and the Knights of Columbus Women's Auxiliary. Regina was the owner of Regina's Marina in Pierce's Point, NJ and worked in the cafeteria for the USCG Auxiliary in Cape May. She loved crabbing. Regina is survived by her husband Andrew Didalowsky; her son Andy (Bridget Lamb) Didalowsky; her brother Lester Gardyasz; her sister Henryka Wrzos; her grandchildren Elizabeth, Maddie, and Brittany; her great grandchildren, Mia and Ty; and her sister in law, Mary MacMinn. Funeral mass will be said on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of the Angels Church, 35 East Mechanic Street, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210, where visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be private at Our Lady of Czestochowa Cemetery, Doylestown, PA. Memorial donations may be made to Our Lady of the Angels Church. Condolences at www.radzieta.com

Jan 10
Visitation
Friday, January 10, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
Our Lady of the Angels Church
35 East Mechanic Street
Cape May Court House, NJ 08210
Jan 10
Funeral Mass
Friday, January 10, 2020
11:00AM
Our Lady of the Angels Church
35 East Mechanic Street
Cape May Court House, NJ 08210
