DiDonato, Laura P. (nee Patton) , - 90, of Hammonton, passed away January 16, 2019. Laura was born in Hammonton and a lifelong resident. She was a 1946 graduate of Hammonton High School, where she participated in athletics and exceled as a guard on the women's basketball team. She was a clerk for Atlantic City Electric for 35 years. Laura was very active with The Presbyterian Church of Hammonton, as a choir member and fellowship. She was a painter and created beautiful art work. She is predeceased by her parents George and Helen Patton and her brother Earl Patton. Laura is survived by her sister Marjorie McGuigan. Family and friends are invited to attend her viewing Tuesday, Jan 22nd at 10:00am with services at 11:00am at the Marinella Funeral Home, 102 N. Third St., Hammonton. Burial will follow in Greenmount Cemetery 124 S. First Road Hammonton, NJ. Please share condolences: (marinellafuneralhome.com). Donations may be send to The Presbyterian Church of Hammonton 326 Bellevue Ave Hammonton, NJ 08037.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.