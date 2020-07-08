Diegelman, Emma D. (Nee Schwarzl), - 97, of Mullica Township, went home to be with the Lord on July 5, 2020, at home, surrounded by her family. She was born in Mullica Township where she lived most of her life. She is predeceased by her husband George, her parents Karl and Theresa Schwarzl, her brothers Karl, William, Robert, Herman, and her sister Theresa. She is survived by her son George Jr., Jonathan Suttles, daughters Emma Picorale (Joe), Carol Owens, and a sister Alberta. She has four grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. Her hobbies were planting and taking care of her flowers and bushes, feeding and watching birds, especially cardinals. She also loved listening and dancing to polka and country music. Friends and family may call at Saraceno Funeral Home, 1114 White horse Pike, Egg Harbor City NJ on July 8, 2020 Wednesday from 7 to 9 pm. Mass of the Christian burial will be held on Thursday July 9, 2020 at 10:30 am St Vincent de Paul R.C. Church 5021 Harding Hwy in Mays Landing with interment to follow at Egg Harbor City Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at www.saracenofuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Emma Diegelman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

