DiFilippo, Maria, - 84, of Galloway, NJ passed away on Tuesday, September 9, 2019. She was born on April 7, 1935 in Nereto (TE) Italy. Maria was a fun loving mother and grandmother, who always put her family and kids first. The light of Maria's life was being surrounded and caring for her grandchildren. She stood by her late husband, Peppino DiFilippo through the trials and successes of being a small business owner. She loved cooking for anyone who would eat. Maria loved parties and gatherings with family, friends, and kids. She was treasured and will be greatly missed. Maria is survived by her children, Robert DiFilippo (Alessandra), Daniel DiFilippo (Heather), Rick DiFilippo (Stacy) and Sabrina Hurless; her grandchildren, Justin Perkins, Ramona (Dan) Hamill, Alana DiFilippo, Alessa DiFilippo, Derrian Hurless, Samantha Hurless, Jason DiFilippio, Josh DiFilippo; and her great grandchildren, Declan and Aliana Hamill. A visitation will be held on Sunday, September 15th from 1:00 to 2:00 PM with a service immediately following at Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E Great Creek Road, Galloway, NJ (609) 641-0001. Burial will be 10:00 AM Monday, September 16th at Laurel Memorial Cemetery, 2301 English Creek Avenue, Egg Harbor Twp. For condolences or directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com
