DiGiovanni, Pasquale Charles "Charlie", - 97, of Ventnor, while surrounded by his loving family, peacefully passed away in Galloway NJ on January 5, 2019. Charlie was born on December 23,1921 in Atlantic City, NJ. Heresided in Atlantic City until later in life moving to Ventnor NJ. He was a graduate of Atlantic City High School. Charlie, an Army veteran of WII, where he served with distinction in the Pacific Theater. He received an honorable discharge obtaining the rank of Staff Sergeant. Charlie worked for the South Jersey Gas Company from which he retired after 40 plus years of service. He was one of the founders of the labor union for the company. Charlie was community oriented being very involved in his beloved church, St. Michaels, in Atlantic City NJ. He would take up the collections at Sunday's mass and along with his wife Mary were instrumental in Wedding of the Sea activities. He helped in the creation of the Chelsea Little League. He was a member of the Fathers Club at Holy Spirit High School. Charlie was a fanatic fan of the New York Yankees and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Charlie is pre-deceased by his father Loreto, mother Carmela and sister Victoria (DiGiovanni) Formica, Grandchildren Sarah and Devin and son in law Jack Devine. Charlie is survived Sons Larry (Dolores) , Ron (Sharon) and Daughter Maria (Joe) Connelly. Grandchildren Laurie, Christine, Ron Jr, Lauren, Megan, Carly and Ryan. Great Grandchildren Gianna, Madeline, Carly, Sean, Kasey, and Gabriella. Services will be held on Thursday, January 10th. A viewing will be held from 9 to 11 AM followed by mass at St. Michaels Church located at 10 N. Mississippi Ave in Atlantic City NJ. Burial will be at Holy Cross Cemetery in Mays Landing NJ. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Holy Redeemer Hospice at 6550 Delilah Rd, Suite 501, Egg Harbor Township NJ 08234. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood Ventnor. Condolences can be extended to family at ghwimberg.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.