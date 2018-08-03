DiLauro, William F, - 84, of Mays Landing, formerly of Philadelphia, passed away suddenly on July 31, 2018. He was predeceased by his loving wife, Marian, of 55 years and is survived by his two daughters Deborah Leitner and Lorraine Oakes (Patrick), his three grandsons James Leitner III, William Leitner, and Patrick Oakes Jr., and many relatives and friends. Bill devoted his life to his wife, children, and grandchildren. Bill served in the U.S. Army and worked as a tailor by trade. After retiring, Bill was a security guard at Trump Plaza for many years. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Monday, August 6th, 11am, at St. Vincent De Paul Church, 5021 Harding Hwy, Mays Landing, NJ 08330, where a viewing will be held from 10am until the time of the Mass. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing. Info & condolences to: www.boakesfuneralhome.com
