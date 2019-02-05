Dillinger, William (Woody) Joseph, Sr., - 71, of West Creek, passed away on January 31, 2019, at Southern Ocean Medical Center. Woody is predeceased by his parents, William Melvin Dillinger and Jean Alcott Dillinger. He is survived by his wife, Linda Dillinger; his children, daughter Kathleen Ciliberto and husband Rocco of Manahawkin and son William J Dillinger, Jr and wife Laura of Little Egg Harbor; his grandchildren, Connor, and Molly Ciliberto and Amy and Katie Dillinger. He is also survived by his sisters and brothers-in-law Karen and John Allen of Little Egg Harbor, Sharon Dillinger-Wyckoff and Fawn Dillinger-Creutzinger and Orazio Di Salvatore of Manahawkin; step-daughters Bonnie Deal and Donna Breaks, as well as many close friends. Born in Camden, NJ on February 15, 1947, Woody graduated from Rancocas Valley High School in 1965. He proudly served in the United States Navy, retiring with rank of Chief Petty Officer in 1992. Woody was employed by Bell Atlantic/Verizon as a lineman and later line construction foreman from 1967 until his retirement in 2001. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed boating and trips to the Florida Keys. Woody was a life member and past president of Bayview Gun Club. At Woody's request, funeral arrangements will be private with a memorial service to follow at a later date.
