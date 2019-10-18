Dillon, Elaine (Hennessey), - of Egg Harbor Township, NJ, formerly of Philadelphia, PA died on October 13, 2019. Beloved wife of Thomas J. Dillon (deceased), loving mother of Thomas E. Yomer Jr. (deceased), Jeannine Yomer of Somers Point, N.J. and Christopher Yomer and Wife Sandra of Oxford, Pa. Grandmother of Corey Cormican, Christopher Cormican, and Thomas Yomer, Great grandmother of Layla Cormican. Interment at Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery, Estell Manor was private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Jeannine Yomer and Christopher Yomer Trust Fund, c/o Boakes Funeral Home, 6050 Main St., Mays Landing N.J. 08330 Information and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com
