Dillon, Irene H., - 90, of Little Egg Harbor, passed away Friday, October 25, 2019, at Southern Ocean Medical Center, Manahawkin, surrounded by her family. She was born in Mount Vernon, N.Y., residing in Hurley, N.Y., prior to moving to Little Egg Harbor, N.J. in 1973. Irene was a retired Telephone Operator for Bell Telephone, Pleasantville, N.J. She was a member of St. Theresa R.C. Church, Little Egg Harbor. Irene was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Irene was predeceased by the love of her life, her husband Robert E. Dillon, and her grandson Patrick Robert Farrell. She is survived by her sons Robert E. Dillon Jr., of Reno, NV., and Michael Dillon, of Hurley, N.Y., daughters Debbie Farrell, Hurley, N.Y., Kathleen Dillon, and Elizabeth Godfrey, both of Little Egg Harbor, N.J., and Mary Carman, of Tuckerton, N.J., 12 grandchildren,7 great-grandchildren, and many nephews and nieces. Visitation will be Monday, October 28, 2019, from 4-7 PM, and Tuesday, October 29, from 9:30-10:30 AM, at WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 134 EAST MAIN ST., TUCKERTON, N.J. A Funeral Mass will be said Tuesday, October 29, at 11 AM, at St. Theresa R.C. Church, 450 Radio Rd., Little Egg Harbor, N.J., 08087. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to alzfdn.org. For condolences and more information visit www.woodfuneralhomeinc.com.

