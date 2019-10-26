Dillon, Irene H., - 90, of Little Egg Harbor, passed away Friday, October 25, 2019, at Southern Ocean Medical Center, Manahawkin, surrounded by her family. She was born in Mount Vernon, N.Y., residing in Hurley, N.Y., prior to moving to Little Egg Harbor, N.J. in 1973. Irene was a retired Telephone Operator for Bell Telephone, Pleasantville, N.J. She was a member of St. Theresa R.C. Church, Little Egg Harbor. Irene was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Irene was predeceased by the love of her life, her husband Robert E. Dillon, and her grandson Patrick Robert Farrell. She is survived by her sons Robert E. Dillon Jr., of Reno, NV., and Michael Dillon, of Hurley, N.Y., daughters Debbie Farrell, Hurley, N.Y., Kathleen Dillon, and Elizabeth Godfrey, both of Little Egg Harbor, N.J., and Mary Carman, of Tuckerton, N.J., 12 grandchildren,7 great-grandchildren, and many nephews and nieces. Visitation will be Monday, October 28, 2019, from 4-7 PM, and Tuesday, October 29, from 9:30-10:30 AM, at WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 134 EAST MAIN ST., TUCKERTON, N.J. A Funeral Mass will be said Tuesday, October 29, at 11 AM, at St. Theresa R.C. Church, 450 Radio Rd., Little Egg Harbor, N.J., 08087. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to alzfdn.org. For condolences and more information visit www.woodfuneralhomeinc.com.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Hamilton Township and Atlantic City Race Course owner agree to create redevelopment plan
-
Galloway standoff ends with man taken into custody
-
Move over, Honeycrisp: This new apple is hitting grocery stores soon, and it's a game changer
-
'Roar to the Shore' cited in state hearing on Pagans' growth
-
NJ residents will need a REAL ID to fly domestically after Oct. 2020
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
RJHK CONSTRUCTION All your construction needs with one call. Owner John Keen on-site on all …
ROOFING SIDING WE DO REPAIRS All Phases of Construction! Painting, Power washing, Bathroom, …
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.