DiLullo, Robert L., - 74, passed in peace on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, in Seaville, NJ surrounded by loved ones. He was born February 3, 1945, to Stanley and Emma (Dobson) DiLullo in Atlantic City, NJ. A U.S. Army veteran, Robert was a dedicated family man. He is survived by his wife of 45 years Virginia (Logan) Di Lullo, brother Michael of Galloway and five children, Leslie of Santa Monica, CA, Patricia of King of Prussia, PA, Robert of Seaville, Christine of Kansas City, MO and Mark of Del Rey Beach, FL. He is preceded in death by his parents and two brothers Stanley Jr and Richard. His Memorial Service will be held on Saturday November 30, 2019 at 11:30AM at The Godfrey Funeral Home of Palermo, 644 South Shore Road, Palermo, NJ, 08223 where friends may visit from 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM. As an expression of sympathy, contributions may be made in his memory to Abramson Cancer Center through Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania, Penn Medical Development c/o Mary Kathryn Mensk 3535 Market Street STE. 750 Philadelphia, PA 19104. For condolences to the family please visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
