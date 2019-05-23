DiLuzio, Louis J., Jr., - 66, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019. A long time area resident, Louis worked for Seaview Country Club before retiring. He is survived by his wife Dorothy, son Louis III, daughter Amanda DiLuzio, step daughter Dawn (William) Tyler, brother-in-law Francis Champion, and sister-in-laws Margret Shaw and Ellen Suevo. A gathering of friends will be held on Saturday May 25, 2019, 11-12pm from the Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Church 624 Zion Road, Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234. Condolences may be shared online at www.LangleyLovelandFuneralHome.com.

