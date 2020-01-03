DiMaio, Jacqueline M. (nee Carolei), - 75, of Pittsgrove, NJ passed away on December 21, 2019, following an extended battle with cancer. Jacqueline lived to the fullest and will be greatly missed by us all and has left a lasting impact in our hearts. She was born September 20, 1944, in Philadelphia, a daughter of the late Anthony and Florence Carolei. Jacqueline was preceded in death by her husband Herbert P. DiMaio in 2005. Jacqueline is survived by 3 daughters, and sons-in-law, Diana Perna (Robert) of Hammonton NJ, Elissa D'Alleva (Dr. Mark DiMedio) of Haddonfield NJ and Jacqueline Lynch (Gregory) of Highlands, NJ and was the loving grandmother of 5 grandchildren, Joseph & Elissa Perna, Mark A, DiMedio, Jr and Dade & Reagan Lynch and sister of Joseph A. Carolei (Halima) of Los Angeles, CA. Jacqueline, a dedicated healthcare professional who specialized in helping those in the geriatric community and other infirmed and those suffering with Alzheimer's for nearly 40 years. She was an accomplished entrepreneur and business owner; a Registered Nurse, licensed social worker and nursing home administrator and the co-founder and CEO of Communicare Adult Medical Daycare, in partnership with her daughter Elissa, in Sewell NJ. Jacqueline enjoyed fine art, interior design, ballroom dancing, traveling, socializing with friends on weekly outings, but most of all spending time with her grandchildren. Jacqueline's family will greet friends on Saturday, January 4th, 2020; 10:00-10:45 AM at Christ the King R.C. Church, 200 Windsor Ave., Haddonfield, NJ 08033; where her Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 AM. Interment at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Blackwood, NJ. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Jacqueline may be made to either: The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society https://donate.lls.org/lls/donate or The National Ovarian Cancer Coalition http://ovarian.org/donate/ways-to-give. Arrangements by Kain-Murphy Funeral Services of Haddonfield, NJ www.kainmurphy.com
