DiMatteo, Luigi C. "Lou", - 82, a resident at Hamilton Grove Healthcare, Hamilton NJ, passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital-Hamilton, Hamilton, NJ. Born in Trenton NJ, he resided in Little Egg Harbor NJ for the past 40 years before returning to the Hamilton area. Lou retired from the New Jersey Department of Transportation. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed fishing, working on his boat, and spending time with his family and friends. The family would like to extend a heartfelt Thank You to the entire staff of Hamilton Grove Rehabilitation and Healthcare for their timeless devotion for the past 10 months. Predeceased by his parents, Ferdinando and Pauline Russo DiMatteo, his brother and sister-in-law, Joseph A. and Dorothy Russo, his sisters and brothers-in-law, Jennie and Frank Stia, and Tomasina and Thomas Bruno; and brother-in-law, Carmen Pantaleoni, he is survived by his dear companion, Barbara Keichline, his sister, Anna Pantaleoni, and many great and great-great nieces and nephews. The funeral will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at 10 a.m., from the Brenna Funeral Home, Immordino Chapel, 1799 Klockner Road, Hamilton, NJ 08619. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of the Angels/St. Joachim's Church, Butler St, Trenton, NJ. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Hamilton, NJ. Calling hours for family and friends will be held on Saturday morning, from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m., at the Brenna Funeral Home, Immordino Chapel. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.brennafuneralhome.com
