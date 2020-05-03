DiMauro, Bruce Harley, - 65, of Northfield, passed away peacefully on April 25, 2020. Born April 11th, 1955 in Atlantic City, NJ, he lived mostly in southern NJ throughout his life, most recently in Northfield. Bruce was a graduate of Atlantic City High School class of '73. A graduate of Seagirt Police Academy, class 163, and spent his Law Enforcement years in Atlantic City, Ventnor and Margate. As an Entrepreneur, Bruce founded Great Beginnings, an exclusive dating service that was ahead of its time, before the internet! In the later years, Bruce was a member of the Sprint Government sales public sector team, was a member of the Free Mason's Belcher Lodge 180 F&AM for over 40 years and spent many years as a member of the Northfields rescue squad. He is most remembered for being the cigar toting funny man at the front door of Maloney's in Margate! Bruce is survived by his amazing daughters, Bella DiMauro of Galloway NJ, Dina McGinnis (Adam) of West New York NJ and Monica DiMauro of Vineland NJ and his beautiful granddaughter Vanessa and grandpuppy Bricks who he loved to spend time with. Bruce's siblings Laura Veys of Burbank Ca, Hugh DiMauro of Egg Harbor Township NJ, Danny DiMauro of New York City NY, and his baby sister Lisa Montemurro of Long Island NY. His parents by whom he is predeceased, Edith Silverman and Edwin Finkle. A celebration of life is being planned for a future date. In lieu of flowers the family respectfully asks donations be made on Bruce's behalf to: Avanzar, c/o Dream Free Program, 927 N Main Street, Pleasantville NJ 08232, or Community FoodBank of NJ, 6735 Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Bruce DiMauro as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

