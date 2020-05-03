DiMauro, Bruce Harley, - 65, of Northfield, passed away peacefully on April 25, 2020. Born April 11th, 1955 in Atlantic City, NJ, he lived mostly in southern NJ throughout his life, most recently in Northfield. Bruce was a graduate of Atlantic City High School class of '73. A graduate of Seagirt Police Academy, class 163, and spent his Law Enforcement years in Atlantic City, Ventnor and Margate. As an Entrepreneur, Bruce founded Great Beginnings, an exclusive dating service that was ahead of its time, before the internet! In the later years, Bruce was a member of the Sprint Government sales public sector team, was a member of the Free Mason's Belcher Lodge 180 F&AM for over 40 years and spent many years as a member of the Northfields rescue squad. He is most remembered for being the cigar toting funny man at the front door of Maloney's in Margate! Bruce is survived by his amazing daughters, Bella DiMauro of Galloway NJ, Dina McGinnis (Adam) of West New York NJ and Monica DiMauro of Vineland NJ and his beautiful granddaughter Vanessa and grandpuppy Bricks who he loved to spend time with. Bruce's siblings Laura Veys of Burbank Ca, Hugh DiMauro of Egg Harbor Township NJ, Danny DiMauro of New York City NY, and his baby sister Lisa Montemurro of Long Island NY. His parents by whom he is predeceased, Edith Silverman and Edwin Finkle. A celebration of life is being planned for a future date. In lieu of flowers the family respectfully asks donations be made on Bruce's behalf to: Avanzar, c/o Dream Free Program, 927 N Main Street, Pleasantville NJ 08232, or Community FoodBank of NJ, 6735 Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com.
Most Popular
-
AtlantiCare, Atlantic City casinos partner for safe reopening strategy
-
Hammonton center struggles with COVID-19 as virus explodes in long-term care
-
State officials record first South Jersey prison inmate death from COVID-19
-
Local leaders working on Jersey Shore reopening plan
-
'We can’t guarantee that he’ll make it': Mother of South Jersey prison inmate calls for his release amid COVID-19
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
sponsored promotion
Support Open Local Businesses
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
BOSS CLEANING & HAULING House clean outs, demolition, construction site clean ups. Free …
HIGHEST PRICES PAID!! Cash for junk or unwanted cars! Matt Portnoy & Sons Get paid, Not …
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.