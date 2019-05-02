DiMeglio, Helene E. "Tootie" (nee Head), - 88, of Ancora, passed away at Juniper Village in Williamstown, NJ on Monday April 29, 2019. She was born in Syracuse, NY but graduated from Lower Camden County Regional High School in 1949 and received her Bachelor's degree from Glassboro State College. Helene started her teaching career in Pleasantville, than to Blue Anchor and later to the Winslow Twp. Board of Education teaching elementary mainly first grade retiring in 1995. She was a member of the Winslow Twp. Republican Club. Helene is predeceased by her husband John A. DiMeglio and her parents Clancey and Helene Head. She is survived by her four children, Mark and his wife Darlene and Paul and his wife Marie both of Ancora, NJ, Lori Corcoran and her husband Christopher of Dubois, PA and Dina Deveney and her husband Robert of Franklinville, NJ. She is the loving grandmother of Victoria, Veronica, Robert, John, Michael and Julia. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing Friday 6:00 8:00pm at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish St. Anthony of Padua Church 285 Rt. 206 Hammonton, NJ. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday 9:00am at the church. Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery 500 N. White Horse Pike Hammonton, NJ. Arrangements entrusted to the Marinella Funeral Home 102 N. 3rd St. Hammonton, NJ. Donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association 225 N. Michigan Ave. FL. 17 Chicago, IL 60601. To share condolences www.marinellafuneralhome.com.
