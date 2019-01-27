DiMEO, EDWARD JOSEPH "Eddie", JR. , - 67, of ATLANTIC CITY, passed away early Sunday morning January 20, 2019 at his home in Atlantic City at the age of 67, following a tough fight with diabetes. Edward was born in Yeadon, PA. on December 28, 1951 and resided in Upper Darby, PA. Philadelphia PA. and Woodbury, NJ before moving to Atlantic City in 2007. Edward was the owner and operator of Home Bedding, Inc., a family owned business located in South Philadelphia for several decades before moving to Atlantic City and eventually retiring. He enjoyed riding horses with his friend Angelo Ricci during his youth, vacations on the sunny beaches of Puerto Rico in his middle age, sharing conversations with all walks of life on the boardwalk in his old age and laughing and sharing his generous spirit throughout his entire lifetime with everyone he encountered. Beloved father of Edward DiMeo III, Richard DiMeo, Nicholas DiMeo and Anthony DiMeo; daughters in law Jennifer DiMeo and Kimberly DiMeo; grandson Charlie DiMeo; sisters Evelyn Kelly (nee DiMeo), Elaine Cedrone (nee DiMeo); nieces Margaret Kelly, Evelyn Kelly, Alyssa Ricchetti and nephew Gregory Ricci. A Memorial Service for Edward will be held Tuesday January 29, 2019, 1pm at the Gormley Funeral Home 2706 Atlantic Avenue Atlantic City, NJ. Friends may call from 12 noon at the Funeral Home. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to be made in Edwards memory to Dialysis Patient Citizens 866-877-4242/online address dpcedcenter.thankyoufor caring4.org or to the United Way of Atlantic County.
