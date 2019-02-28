DiMeo (nee Persico), Ruth, - 88, of Hammonton, NJ passed away Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at AtlantiCare Hospital in Atlantic City. She was born and raised in Hammonton and graduated from Hammonton High School, class of 1948. Ruth was an Elder at The Presbyterian Church of Hammonton and a member of the Jersey Girls. She was also very active on the family farm and a great homemaker and cook. Ruth loved her garden and was an avid reader. Predeceased by her husband William A. DiMeo, Parents Rene and Almeda Persico and brother Donald. Surviving are her children, William A. DiMeo,Jr. and his wife Paulette of Hammonton, Ann DiMeo of Mays Landing, and Linda DiMeo of Egg Harbor Township. Loving grandmother of William A. DiMeo, III. Family and friends are invited to attend her church visitation Friday, March 1st from 6:30-7:30 pm, with services following at the church at 7:30 pm. Presbyterian Church of Hammonton 326 Bellevue Ave. Hammonton, NJ. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements entrusted to the Marinella Funeral Home 102 N. 3rd St. Hammonton, NJ. In Lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Hammonton Presbyterian Church. Condolences may be shared at www.marinellafuneralhome.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.