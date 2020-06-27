DiNardo, Scott, - 55, of Linwood, passed away on June 24, 2020, in Anaconda, Montana. Scott was predeceased by his wife Liisa and baby girl. He is survived by his mother Shirley DiNardo Martin (Joseph), brother Michael DiNardo (Kathy), sister Suzanne Pierson (Charlie), sister Jeanine DiNardo, nephews Gregory DiNardo (Michele), Jeffrey DiNardo, Stephen DiNardo, Anthony Hunter, Matthew Hunter, Alissa Pinto, Ryan Beebe, Michael Beebe

