DiNardo, Scott, - 55, of Linwood, passed away on June 24, 2020, in Anaconda, Montana. Scott was predeceased by his wife Liisa and baby girl. He is survived by his mother Shirley DiNardo Martin (Joseph), brother Michael DiNardo (Kathy), sister Suzanne Pierson (Charlie), sister Jeanine DiNardo, nephews Gregory DiNardo (Michele), Jeffrey DiNardo, Stephen DiNardo, Anthony Hunter, Matthew Hunter, Alissa Pinto, Ryan Beebe, Michael Beebe
Most Popular
-
Tilton Fitness closes permanently amid COVID-19 pandemic
-
A South Jersey Wawa employee was told to take off his Black Lives Matter mask. He quit, and Wawa is examining its uniform policies.
-
Somers Point doctor, Linwood man charged in ongoing prescription fraud case
-
This popular pub can now be all yours — along with a house and a 7-acre farm
-
Sweetwater Casino brought back to life as new restaurant in Mullica Township
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
HIGHEST PRICES PAID!! Cash for junk or unwanted cars! Matt Portnoy & Sons Get paid, Not …
House Cleanouts 609-652-9555 Junk Removal Service Attics-Garages-Furn. Removal Estate Liquid…
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.