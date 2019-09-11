Dingler, Frank P., - 70, of Petersburg, passed away at the Atlantic City Campus of AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center on Wednesday, August 21, 2019. Born in Atlantic City, he lived in Pleasantville and Petersburg. He graduated from the University of Louisville and worked as a business administrator for Pleasantville Schools and the Atlantic County Vocational School District until retiring in 2010. Survivors include his son Geoffrey and his wife Kate, his daughter Alexandra, and his brother George. Frank was preceded in death by his loving wife Debra, his mother Bessie and father Charles, and his brother Robert. There will be a night of remembrance for Frank at the Somers Point chapter of the American Legion at 1st Street & Pennsylvania Avenue on September 23, from 6 to 8 pm. Memorials may be given to Almost Home Animal Rescue of South Jersey at PO BOX 43, Ocean View, NJ, 08230. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.

