DINICOLA, FRANK, - 86, of North Cape May, passed away on February 10, 2019. Former owner of Frank's Beauty Salon, Kensington Sect. of Phila. Frank was a member of the Cape May Lutheran Church where he enjoyed being a part of the church community. He is predeceased by all 5 of his siblings. Frank is dearly missed by his wife, Elsie and his many loving nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and cousins. Funeral services are being held privately. (Spilker Funeral Home, Cape May) info and condolences: spilkerfuneralhome.com

Tags

Load entries