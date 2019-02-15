DINICOLA, FRANK, - 86, of North Cape May, passed away on February 10, 2019. Former owner of Frank's Beauty Salon, Kensington Sect. of Phila. Frank was a member of the Cape May Lutheran Church where he enjoyed being a part of the church community. He is predeceased by all 5 of his siblings. Frank is dearly missed by his wife, Elsie and his many loving nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and cousins. Funeral services are being held privately. (Spilker Funeral Home, Cape May) info and condolences: spilkerfuneralhome.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.