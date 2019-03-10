DiNicolantonio, Robert A, - 80, of Palermo, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones on Thursday March 7, 2019. Bob was born to Susan (Powell) and John DiNicolantonio on October 29, 1938 in Philadelphia. Raised in Atlantic City, he was a graduate of Holy Spirit High School Class of 1958. After graduation, he served in the US Army. On his first leave, he married his high school sweetheart, Mary, and returned with her to be stationed at Fort Huachuca, AZ. After his discharge, Bob developed a flourishing career with United Brotherhood of Carpenters Local 623, helping erect Atlantic City's iconic skyline. By his retirement, Bob had achieved the role of construction Superintendent. He was a dedicated member of the Marmora Volunteer Fire Company for 42 years, where he served as Fire Commissioner for 34 years, instructor at the Cape May County Fire School, a member of the New Jersey Forest Fire Service, and volunteer Fire Police for Seaville Fire and Rescue. Bob was influential in the implementation of the 911 system in Cape May County. He was an avid hunter, long-time member of the Bayshore Gun Club, and a committeeman for the Cape May County Republican Club. Bob is survived by his wife and love of his life, Mary K (Nell); his daughters Mary Susan Dolceamore (Albert), Teresa Lee (Bob), Joanne at home, and Roberta Boyle (Dennis); his adored grandchildren Gabrielle (Mark), Alexandria, Nicholas (Samantha), Steven, Rebecca, Danny, Annie, Robert; and great-granddaughter (Hey, baby!) Raelyn. He is also survived by his sister Joanne Hoppe (Gerald) of New York. Bob will be fondly remembered by family and friends for his daily phone calls. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: ARC of Atlantic County, 6550 Delilah Rd #101, Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234. Visitation will be on Tuesday March 12, 2019 7-9pm at Godfrey Funeral Home at 644 South Shore Rd, Palermo. Mass will be held on Wednesday March 13, 10am at St Maximillian Kolbe Church, at 200 Tuckahoe Rd, Marmora, followed by interment at Holy Cross Cemetery in Mays Landing. Condolences at godfreyfuneralhome.com
