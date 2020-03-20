Dinkins, Horace, - 78, of Pleasantville, passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020, at Complete Care at Linwood. He was born September 26, 1941, in Augusta, Georgia, to Dora Ella (Addison) and Jesse Lee Dinkins. Horace worked as a bellman for Atlantic City's Mt. Royal Motel. He was a former member of Union Baptist Temple in Atlantic City. Horace enjoyed the sport of golfing and was an avid golfer. He had a beautiful voice and enjoyed singing. He was preceded in death by: a son, Anthony Dinkins; parents, Dora and Jesse Dinkins; siblings, Marie Johnson, Sylvester, and Alexander Dinkins. Horace leaves to cherish his memory: his loving wife, Barbara Yvonne (Brock) Dinkins; sons, Horace Dinkins II, Larry Saleem, Marcus Hillary; daughter, Janice Drayton; brothers, John Page, Glenn Dinkins; sister, Betty Jean Hampton; eight grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren and a host of other family members and friends. Funeral Services are Private. Arrangements are entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc., where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com
Breaking
To plant a tree in memory of Horace Dinkins as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Most Popular
-
Two workers at Inspira Medical Center Vineland test positive for COVID-19
-
Gov. Murphy orders indefinite shutdown of Atlantic City casinos to reduce spread of COVID-19
-
Atlantic City casinos move to take precautionary measures amid COVID-19 concerns
-
Gov. Murphy orders all schools closed by Wednesday
-
LIVE UPDATES: Cape confirms first case of COVID-19, Atlantic County has 3
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
House Cleanouts 609-652-9555 Junk Removal Service Attics-Garages-Furn. Removal Estate Liquid…
Owner Installs Every Job! Hardwood Vinyl Plank Carpet Laminates Sanding ReFinishing Work &am…
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.