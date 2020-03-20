Dinkins, Horace, - 78, of Pleasantville, passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020, at Complete Care at Linwood. He was born September 26, 1941, in Augusta, Georgia, to Dora Ella (Addison) and Jesse Lee Dinkins. Horace worked as a bellman for Atlantic City's Mt. Royal Motel. He was a former member of Union Baptist Temple in Atlantic City. Horace enjoyed the sport of golfing and was an avid golfer. He had a beautiful voice and enjoyed singing. He was preceded in death by: a son, Anthony Dinkins; parents, Dora and Jesse Dinkins; siblings, Marie Johnson, Sylvester, and Alexander Dinkins. Horace leaves to cherish his memory: his loving wife, Barbara Yvonne (Brock) Dinkins; sons, Horace Dinkins II, Larry Saleem, Marcus Hillary; daughter, Janice Drayton; brothers, John Page, Glenn Dinkins; sister, Betty Jean Hampton; eight grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren and a host of other family members and friends. Funeral Services are Private. Arrangements are entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc., where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com

