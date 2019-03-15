DiPietra, Charles P. (Buddy) Gross, - 64, of Orlando, and formerly Brigantine, passed away on February 2, 2019, at home, with his loving family by his side. Bud was truly devoted to his family, especially his sister, Ellen, whom he adored. There weren't many things that he couldn't do in lifeand do wellalways working for himself. He mastered window development and co-authored code for security/storm-resistant windows for the State of Florida. Bud was a true friend to all he held close in his heart, always there to lend a hand or a solution, and always with his dashing smile. Bud is predeceased by his father, Charles P Gross, mother Helen Daily Gross Kline, step-father Harry Kline and sister Ellen Kline. Bud is survived by his wife, Deena (Marsden), step-sons Mickey, Eric and Sean of Orlando, his sister Jeanne Eisele and her husband Tom of Port Republic, and his sister Dolores Barab and husband Richard, of Cape May and Durham, NC. Mass will be celebrated by Rev Msgr William Hodge at 11 AM on Monday, March 18th at St James Church-Holy Trinity Parish in Ventnor, where friends may call at 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to the charity that you hold most dear. Arrangements entrusted to the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home of Linwood and Ventnor with gratitude. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
