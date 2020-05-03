DiPrizito, Sr., Albert L., - 81, of Venice, FL, It is with great sadness that the family of Al DiPrizito of Venice, FL, formerly of Ocean City, NJ, announces his passing at the age of 81 on April 28, 2020, due to complications from a fall. Al will be forever remembered by his loving wife and best friend, Kathleen Leonard of 33 years, children Albert Jr. (Meri), Timothy (Mary), Kelly (Keith), and Jennifer. Al will also be remembered and missed by his 13 grandchildren, Kara, Lena, Ana, Amin, Aref, Armon, Isabella, Ian (Kai), Delaney, Patrick, Sam, Matthew, and Piper. Al grew up in Haddon Heights, NJ, where he built lifelong friendships. He was an active member of the community and was a student athlete playing basketball, pole vaulting, and football where he was the team quarterback. He put himself through Trenton State College and was proud to be the first college graduate of his family. Al's dedication to helping his community was celebrated with a career as a teacher for 36 years. He loved coaching all sports but his true passion was coaching swimmers of all ages for many years. Al was an avid golfer and member of a golf league. He enjoyed traveling, playing golf in Myrtle Beach, SC, Fort Myers, FL and all over the state of New Jersey. Al especially enjoyed cooking (and eating) with family and friends and cherished his memories as a cook on the Ocean City Boardwalk. The family was extremely proud that Al elected to donate his brain to the Cleveland Clinic for future research as he suffered from Lewy Body Dementia later in life. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in memory of Al to Cleveland Clinic Neurological Institute for Lewy Body Dementia Research. Gifts can be sent to Cleveland Clinic Foundation, P.O. Box 931517, Cleveland, OH 44193-1655 or made online at clevelandclinic.org/giving. To share a memory of Al or to send a condolence to the family visit www.farleyfuneralhome.com.
