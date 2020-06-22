Disbrow, Margaret A., - 78, of Mays Landing, passed away on June 20, 2020, after a long illness, she is now at peace. Marge was born in Newark and raised by her loving grandparents. She lived in Bloomfield for 28 years before moving to Mays Landing. Her life was filled with giving. She is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, Steve. She is predeceased by her father and grandparents. A viewing will be held on Thursday, June 25 from 1 to 3 PM, followed by a service at the Boakes Funeral Home, 6050 Main St., Mays Landing, NJ. In lieu of flowers please donate to Saint Jude's Children's Hospital. Info and condolences to: www.boakesfuneralhome.com

