Discepola, Kathleen, - 69, of Villas, On Wednesday, July 11, 2018, God called one of his beloved helpers home. Kate grew up in Germantown, PA and graduated from Cardinal Dougherty High School. She moved to the Cape May area in 1969. She was an active member of the Parish of St. John Neumann. Through the years, she could be seen helping out at the St. Raymond's and St. John of God Christmas Bazaars. Later she was a regular helping in the kitchen at Bingo. Kate worked for much of her life at Holy Redeemer Visiting Nurse Agency where she found her true vocation of helping others, a task she performed at a remarkable level, even after retirement. She helped so many that it would be impossible to count all of those touched by her. To those who knew her as Aunt Kate, her holiday breads will be missed. To those who knew her as sister, she will be forever loved and remembered. Her 2 grandchildren, Carmen and Isabell, will forever hold Grandma in their hearts. Kate's son, Carmen (Michelle), will forever miss her but hold her memory tight. Kate is also survived by her brothers and sisters Joseph (Marion), Anne Mueller, Anthony, Agnes (George) Bross, Stephen (Lisa), and numerous nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her brothers Michael and Ralph. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, July 14th, 2018 at 12:30pm at Parish of St. John Neumann Church, Church of St. John of God, 680 Townbank Rd, N Cape May, NJ, where friends may call one hour prior to Mass. Burial will be privately held. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
