Dispoto, William A., - 57, of Buena Vista Township, passed away on Thursday, January 3, 2019 at his home. Born in Belleville, NJ he was raised in Hammonton where he was a 1979 Graduate of Hammonton High School. He went on to West Point Military Academy and graduated in 1983. He finished his military career in 1987 as a 1st Lieutenant. He continued his education and received his PH.D from Capella University. Bill formerly worked for Whiting-Turner Contracting Company of Baltimore, MD as a construction engineer. He was currently an adjunct professor at New England College. Bill was a motorcycle enthusiast, but his greatest passion was writing. He was a self-published author who wrote several children's books and a series of Christmas short stories. He was predeceased by his mother, Frances O. Dispoto and brother in law Thomas Oves. Bill is survived by his father, Charles A. Dispoto of Ocean City; his two brothers, Charles J. Dispoto and his wife Janice of Hammonton, Robert A. Dispoto and his wife Mary of Pennington, NJ; his sister, Mary Oves of Ocean City; his nieces and nephews, Emily Moorhead (Shawn), Andrew Dispoto, Laura Dispoto (Collin), Zachary Dispoto, John Oves, Dustin Oves, Tommy Oves and John Dispoto. A visitation will be held Friday, January 11, 2019, 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm at the Carnesale Funeral Home 202 S. Third St., Hammonton. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516. (www.carnesalefuneralhome.com)
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.