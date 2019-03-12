DiStefano, Angeline "Ann", (nee Pellicone), - 99, of N Cape May, born on July 8, 1919 in Mohnton, Pennsylvania; passed away on March 8, 2019 at home in North Cape May with her son by her side. Ann was a loving wife and mother. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carmelo (Coke) Di Stefano, her parents, Francesco and Elsie (Strunk) Pellicone, siblings, Amelia (Mil) Pellicone Cotter, Frank Pellicone, Mary Pellicone Friesland, Paul Pellicone, Ralph Pellicone and James Pellicone. She is survived by her son Michael Di Stefano, many nieces, nephews, great- nieces and great-nephews. Ann was an active person throughout her life; belonged to several community organizations in Lower Township. She loved to fish, was an avid Scrabble player and loved to cook. Ann had a quick wit about her, her laugh was infectious. Ann loved doing things for her family and friends. The memory of Ann will not fade but bring smiles throughout the rest of our lives. Services for Angeline will be held at 1:30pm on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at the Evoy Funeral Home, 3218 Bayshore Rd, N Cape May, NJ; visiting hours will be prior to service from 12noon -1:30pm. Interment will immediately follow service at St. Mary's Cemetery, Cold Spring. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
