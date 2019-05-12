Dix, Doris, - 95, of Pleasantville, Wife of late Pleasantville fire chief Elwood Dix, passed away peacefully on May 9th, 2019. She enjoyed singing, playing guitar and performed at many local events. In her late years, she was in the Dancing Grannies. She is survived by sons Elwood (Sue) and Robert, 4 grandchildren, Chris, Richard, Sarah, Michelle, and 5 great-grandchildren. She will sadly be missed by best friend Marguerite Grainger and Caretaker Sharon Spivey. Memorial services are private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements entrusted to Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes.
