Dix, George Winfield, - 91, of Galloway, passed away at the age of 91, on March 23, 2020, at home by his fire place surrounded by his loving and devoted family. George was born on Park Ave. in Pleasantville, New Jersey in 1928. He attended Pleasantville High School and the Universities of Temple and Alabama. George was a devoted husband, father, and Pop-pop. He married Marie Reilly, the love of his life, in 1954. They celebrated their 65th anniversary in November 2019. Together they raised two daughters, Karen Dix and Lori Barber. George and Marie also enjoyed the love of their four grandchildren, Danny, Chelsey, Marie, and Chase. George leaves behind a legacy of years of dedication and service, to his family, country, state, city, and a countless number of youth in Atlantic County. George served his country, in the United States Marine Corp. He was a New Jersey State Trooper and Polygraph Examiner until he retired after twenty-five years. After his retirement, George started a private detective polygraph business and worked until he was 80 years old. He served as Mayor of Pleasantville, along with his German Shepard Reggie for twelve years. In addition, George was also a football coach for the Pleasantville Mighty Mites and the Jr. Jokers for many years. Dad told countless stories of the family he loved, the careers he enjoyed, and stories of the many youth he mentored throughout his lifetime. George Winfield Dix is survived by his wife Marie, daughters, Karen Dix and Lori Barber (Daniel) and his grandchildren Danny, Chelsey, and Chase Barber and Marie Giannini. He was predeceased by his parents George H. and Helen (Lee) Dix. Funeral Services will be private. Donations in George's Memory can be made out to the Pleasantville Jr. Jokers Football Organization. Please mail the donations to P.O. Box 294, Pleasantville, NJ 08232. Funeral arrangements are under the care of the Adams Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc.
