Dixon, Catherine "Cath" "Cathy Dowling" (nee Ireland) , - 67, of Mays Landing, passed away with her husband and children by her side on May 23, 2019. Born in Atlantic City she was raised in Mizpah and lived her entire life in the Mays Landing area. Cathy graduated from Oakcrest High School in 1970. By 1975 Cathy became a wife and mother to her 3 children and spent the next several years at home caring for and raising her family. Cathy always enjoyed baking and cooking for her family, hosting holiday dinners, and family gatherings. Over the last 25 years Cathy made many memories with her husband Gary, of the things she loved doing most with him was traveling to the Hot Air Balloon Festivals, riding on his Harley and their many adventurous road trips. Above all else Cathy loved and adored her children and grandchildren, she loved attending her grandchildren's various activities and sporting events and loved spending time with them, her children and grandchildren were her pride and joy. She is predeceased by her parents George Ireland and Lydia C. (Turner) Ireland, her sisters Marguerite Ireland, Georgetta Gaunt, and Dorothy Morris. She is survived by her loving husband Gary Dixon Sr., her children James "Chuckie" Dowling Jr. (Michelle), Teresa Dowling Flippen, and Christina Dowling (Dawn Christopher), her grandchildren Amanda and Allyson Dowling and Daniel and DJ Flippen, her brother John Ireland, her step children Gary Jr., Shaun (Natalie), Angelina, and Joseph Dixon, 10 other grandchildren along with many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends as well as Colleen DeStefano Miller with whom she shared a lifetime mother/daughter bond with. Cathy made a difference in many lives and touched many hearts, especially those of her kids closest friends that she treated and loved like her own and that love her like a mother. All Cathy's family and friends love her and will miss her dearly, the void of her absence will never be filled. Friends and family are invited to gather to celebrate her life on Sunday, June 2 from 1-3pm at Boakes Funeral Home, 6050 Main Street, Mays Landing, where services will be held at 3pm. Burial immediately following at Union Cemetery. Info. & Condolences at www.boakesfuneralhome.com
