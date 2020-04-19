Dixon, Harold "H" , - 60, of Egg Harbor Township passed away peacefully on April 15, 2020 from complications of COVID-19. He resided in Bridgewater NJ until 1990 when he relocated to South Jersey. Harold was an avid baseball player and went on to compete in travel softball for numerous years, known as "H-man" and "Bat-man." He used his baseball passion and knowledge to coach youth baseball in Egg Harbor Township for nine years and was the co-founder and head coach of the South Jersey Heat travel baseball team. For many years Harold coached his beloved son Jimmy and many other kids on South Jersey Heat where he taught them lessons in baseball and in life. There are unforgettable memories for the SJ Heat baseball family filled with fun, laughter and excitement on trips to Rehoboth Beach DE, Aberdeen, MD and Cooperstown, NY. In 2010 Harold fulfilled his dream by taking a baseball stadium road trip around the country with his son. A memory Jimmy will forever cherish. Harold also found joy being a spectator (without the pressure of coaching!), watching his precious Olivia play soccer and softball. After years of supporting her educational route, he beamed with pride as he saw his daughter graduate college. Harold was a steak and potatoes kind of guy. A guy's guy. A sports enthusiast who not only loved baseball but had a passion for golf. He was the coordinator of his 35 year annual golf vacation to North Carolina with a group of his buddies. He was a loyal friend to many, especially his childhood friends Jamie and Espo. Harold worked as a sales representative for Jersey Architectural Door for many years before he owned and operated his own General Contracting Company, Quality Exteriors. He operated his business with the same passion as he lived his life. Harold was larger than life. He lit up every room with his charisma and humor and kept people smiling and laughing. He could tell a story like no other, and kept his audience in stitches. His generosity, thoughtfulness, and humor impacted many lives and he will be missed dearly. Harold is survived by his treasured children Jimmy and Olivia, his beloved brother George, his nieces Crystal, Brittany and Kachine, his dear friend and ex-wife Diane, his beloved sister-in-law Barb and her children CJ and Jessica. He is predeceased by his parents George and Marcella. Details for a memorial service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood - Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
