Dobbins-Dorsey, Barbara, - 74, of Atlantic City, passed away February 22, 2019. Barbara was a life-long resident of Atlantic City. She was a food server at Caesar's Casino for many years, retiring in 2016. She was a former member of the First Baptist Church of Atlantic City. Barbara was a huge Eagles fan and always looked forward to the shopping trips she took and eating out with her family or friends. Barbara is predeceased by two granddaughters, Tiffany and Crystal. She is survived by her husband, Joseph Dorsey; her children, Nancy Haldeman (Larry) Kim Leibold and George Haldeman (Anja); her grandchildren, Brittany Greenwood (Hector Morales) and Cynthia Haldeman (Christian); 7 great-grandchildren, Gabby, Julie, Ari, Gage, Aiden, Jocelyn and Julian; her sister-in-law, Deborah; and her nieces and nephews. Visitation will be 2:00 PM to 3:30 PM on Thursday, February 28, 2019, at Parsels Funeral Home, 324 New Jersey Ave., Absecon. A service will immediately follow at 3:30 PM. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to the Atlantic County Humane Society, 1401 Absecon Blvd, Atlantic City, NJ 08401. For online condolences, please visit www.parselsfh.com.
