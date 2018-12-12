Dobronte, Sylvia, - 91, of Somers Point, NJ passed away on Sunday, December 9, 2018 at her home. Born on May 11, 1927, in Bordentown, NJ the fifth of five children of Mary Morris. Predeceased by sisters Mary Del Corio, Elizabeth Trofa, and brothers John R. Morris and William Morris. Sylvia was also predeceased by her loving husband of forty nine years, William Dobronte. She is survived by a devoted family of one daughter and a son. Rosemary Smith and husband Timothy, of Marmora, and son Michael Dobronte of Somers Point, NJ, 4 grandchildren, Michael W., Jessica, Anthony, and Nicole and three great grandchildren. She is survived by nephews Frank T. Del Corio, William B. Morris and by nieces Rosemary Bonner, Karen Kincaid. Sylvia loved her pet. Ralph. She enjoyed traveling to islands, summer pool parties, planting flowers, grilling dinner, and slot machines. Her Funeral Service will be offered Saturday morning at 11 o'clock from The Godfrey Funeral Home of Palermo, 644 South Shore Road, Palermo, NJ where friends may call from nine o'clock until the time of service. Burial will follow in Seaside Cemetery, Palermo, NJ. www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.
