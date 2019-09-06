Dodds (DiSanti), Pauline Theresa, - 82, of Absecon, passed away peacefully on August 31, 2019. Pauline spent her life selflessly taking care of others. She was patient beyond measure, a loyal friend and a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She took great pride in making a home that was a refuge for her family and delighted in the love and laughter-filled chaos of having her family gathered around her, enjoying meals at her table. She took particular delight in her beautiful grandchildren and her furry, four-legged "grandbabies." She was also proud of her work outside the home, from her time as a telephone operator with Bell Telephone through her time working in the library at Stockton. Pauline was the rock of the family and taught her children and grandchildren many lessons, the most important of which was "when bad stuff happens, stay together and keep moving forward." She spent her last days surrounded by her children, grandchildren, friends, and relatives, continuing to teach the important lessons of life. She is survived by her children: John C. Dodds (Tamra), Leesa Seymour, and Christine King (Joseph), and her grandchildren: Kaitlin Dodds, Timothy Dodds, Caroline Dodds, Sarah Dodds, Emily Dodds, Jessie Seymour, Maggie Seymour, Joseph King, Christopher King, and Rosemarie King. She is also survived by her brother, Joseph DiSanti (Janet), and her dear friends Jean Goodman and Donald and MaryAnn Mazur. She is predeceased by her loving husband and best friend John E. Dodds, grandson John Richard Dodds, mother and father Mafalda and Charles DiSanti, sisters Rosemarie and Edith DiSanti and brother Charles DiSanti. A viewing will be held from 6-8pm on Monday, September 9 at Adams-Perfect Funeral Home 1650 New Road, Northfield. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 11 am on Tuesday, September 10 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 591 New Jersey Ave., in Absecon, followed by interment at Greenwood Cemetery, Pleasantville. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Amigos de Jesus Orphanage, 2200 Byberry Road, Suite 110, Hatboro, PA, 19040 or at www.amigosdejesus.org. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be left for the family at adams-perfect.com.
Breaking
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
Local Contractor Stell Roofing & Siding "We'll beat any other contractors pricing with q…
Distinctive Lawns Inc TOP SOIL SCREENED 5 cubic yards of dark, rich organic screened topsoil…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.