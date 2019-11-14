Doering, Denise Ann, - 53, of Hamilton Twp., NJ went to Heaven on November 8, 2019 from AtlantiCare Hospital in Pomona, NJ after a courageous 4-year battle with breast cancer. Born in Bronx, NY on October 21, 1966. She is the daughter of the late Henry C. Bahn and Barbara A. Bahn. Her parents moved to Harding Lakes, Mays Landing where she grew up with her sister Karen Petruzzi. Denise was an avid roller skater and Oakcrest H.S. graduated class of 1985. She was a proud, devoted, and loving wife to Edwin A. Doering, her husband of 23 years. She loved her dog Taz and her cat Tiki. She had an extended family with many Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, In-Laws, whom all she loved. She was an Aunt and Great Aunt to may Nieces and Nephews whom all she loved and gave her joy. She was employed with EHT tax office, Jerome Realty, and also partnered with her husband in "Cruisin Cuisine" catering. She enjoyed cooking, casinos, beaches, dining, concerts, comedy shows, sunsets, boating, and nature. Helping family members in need, also played a big part in her life. She will be sadly missed. A viewing will be held on Friday, November 15th from 10am to 12 Noon at Boakes Funeral Home, 6050 Main Street, Mays Landing, where services will be held at Noon, burial immediately following at Zion Cemetery, Egg Harbor Twp. Info. & Condolences at www.boakesfuneralhome.com

