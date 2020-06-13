Doherty, Debbi Ranger (Ya Ya) , - 64, of Northfield, passed away suddenly on June 9th, 2020, after a courageous 17 year battle with leukemia. Debbi had struggled through the last few months and is now at peace, warmly embraced by loved ones lost over the years, and the wagging tails of the many dogs who loved her. She was born on May 23, 1956, in Bitburg, Germany to the late Frederick and Jemma (Fiorenza) Ranger. Debbi moved to Northfield at the age of 3, and was a near lifelong resident. She was a graduate of Northfield schools and Mainland RHS, Class of 1974. In 1979, she married Mark Doherty and traveled as part of his U.S. Coast Guard career to tours in Elizabeth City, NC and Mobile, AL. In 1984, she returned to Northfield when Mark was assigned to USCG Base Gloucester City, NJ, and never left. Debbi loved her home town; serving on the Birch Grove Park Advisory Board, American Legion Auxiliary, Culture Committee, and three years to an elected position on City Council. She was most proud of her 34 years as a Northfield Crossing Guard, and genuinely loved the many children she crossed over the years. Her daily cry of, "Okie-Doke!" would greet and lighten the heart of all who crossed under her watchful eye. Debbi loved gardening, planting flowers, and enjoying her back yard with family and friends, or just floating in her pool with some rock-n-roll in the background. She loved to cook, but unfortunately took her favorite calzone recipe to the grave, much to the dismay of her family. Debbi's home was always decorated for every holiday, inside and out, especially at Christmas with her beloved platform. Her holiday traditions will live on with her family. She loved sunshine, swearing, and Harley Davison motorcycles her entire life (not necessarily in that order). Her short time riding with her husband and brother was very special to her. Debbi leaves behind her loving family: Husband of 41 years, Mark; daughters Casey (Evan) Burrows, and Jemma; grandchildren Cecilia and Lucas; and special recent addition to her heart Jeremiah; her faithful dogs Lucy and Toby; brother Edward Ranger; nephews John Paul (Jennifer), Edward, Steven, and niece Samantha; and brother-in-law David (Janet) Doherty. Since childhood, Debbi has always been especially close to her cousins Richie, Margaret, Kathy, Frank, Anthony, Resa, and her Aunt Rose Prevete. A large celebration of her life for friends and family will be held at a later date. The family thanks all who have known Debbi and sent their thoughts, prayers, and support. In lieu of flowers please donate to your favorite local charity, or to her favorite the Atlantic County Humane Society. Arrangements entrusted to Adams - Perfect Funeral Homes, and online condolences can be left for the family at www.adams-perfect.com
