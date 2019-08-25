Dolan, Zachary James, - 37, of Atlantic City, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. Zachary was born in Atlantic City. He was a graduate of Atlantic City High School Class of 1999. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from the Collins College of Graphic Design in 2004. Zachary was a self-employed Owner of "Unlikely Heroes Studios", a comic book production company. He was the creator/illustrator of the comic book "Super". He was also the illustrator for the comic book "Surgeon". Zach was a bright and talented artist. Zachary is survived by his parents Joseph and Mildred "Chickie" (DeRugeris) Dolan, his brothers Michael J. Dolan and Matthew V. Dolan all of Atlantic City. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Life Celebration and gathering for Zachary on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, from 10 to 11 AM at Our Lady Star Sea Church, 2651 Atlantic Ave. Atlantic City. Memorial Mass will follow at 11 AM. Interment will be private. The family kindly requests in lieu of flowers please send donations to the Humane Society of Atlantic County, 1401 Absecon Blvd, Atlantic City, NJ 08401 or the Atlantic City Rotary Club Scholarship Foundation, C/O Paula Merrill, Esq. 175 Absecon Blvd, Suite 4A, Absecon, NJ 08201. To share your fondest memory of Zachary please visit www.jeffriesandkeates.com .Family services by Jeffries and Keates Funeral Home, Northfield.
Most Popular
-
Mainland teacher arrested for lewd act on Ocean City beach
-
Stafford Township woman first sentenced in prescription fraud case
-
Atlantic City Airshow changes mission, hopes to help veterans
-
Cumberland County first responders hold active-shooter drills
-
Atlantic City casino profits drop in second quarter of 2019
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
RJHK CONSTRUCTION All your construction needs with one call. Owner John Keen on-site on all …
BOSS CLEANING & HAULING House clean outs, demolition, construction site clean ups. Free …
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.