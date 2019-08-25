Dolan, Zachary James, - 37, of Atlantic City, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. Zachary was born in Atlantic City. He was a graduate of Atlantic City High School Class of 1999. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from the Collins College of Graphic Design in 2004. Zachary was a self-employed Owner of "Unlikely Heroes Studios", a comic book production company. He was the creator/illustrator of the comic book "Super". He was also the illustrator for the comic book "Surgeon". Zach was a bright and talented artist. Zachary is survived by his parents Joseph and Mildred "Chickie" (DeRugeris) Dolan, his brothers Michael J. Dolan and Matthew V. Dolan all of Atlantic City. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Life Celebration and gathering for Zachary on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, from 10 to 11 AM at Our Lady Star Sea Church, 2651 Atlantic Ave. Atlantic City. Memorial Mass will follow at 11 AM. Interment will be private. The family kindly requests in lieu of flowers please send donations to the Humane Society of Atlantic County, 1401 Absecon Blvd, Atlantic City, NJ 08401 or the Atlantic City Rotary Club Scholarship Foundation, C/O Paula Merrill, Esq. 175 Absecon Blvd, Suite 4A, Absecon, NJ 08201. To share your fondest memory of Zachary please visit www.jeffriesandkeates.com .Family services by Jeffries and Keates Funeral Home, Northfield.

