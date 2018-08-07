Doll, Lynn D., Jr., - 78, of Cape May Beach, passed on August 6th, 2018. Born in Franklin, PA on November 17, 1939, son of Lynn D Doll Sr and Josephine (Tamberine) Doll. Married to SuzAnne Doll on New Years Eve 56 years ago. He was a veteran of the Coast Guard. He worked many years at Playboy / Atlantis Casino until closing. Worked later for the County of Cape May Road Department. Lynn will by missed by his wife, Sue, son Fredrick Doll (passed September 5, 2016), daughter Lisa Doll Tomkinson (Dave), grandchildren Jessica Lynn Allen and Mackenzie Elizabeth Doll. At his request there will be no services. To pay respects, leave condolences at Evoy Funeral Home, 3218 Bayshore Rd., N Cape May, NJ 08204. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
