Dolqueist, Nancy Joan (Reed), - of Absecon, went to join Jesus and family on March 5, 2019, a few days before her 80th birthday at AtlantiCare Hospital. Nancy was known as the "Yardsale Lady of Absecon". She was a great historian of Atlantic City, where she grew up in the inlet section. She is predeceased by her parents, Gertrude (Saxton) and Theodore Meeker Reed II; her brothers, Theodore, Gordon, Kenneth, and Robert Reed; and her grandson, William T. Dolqueist. Nancy is survived by her beloved husband, William Dolqueist; sons, William J., Kenneth, and Michael (Norma); daughter, Karren (Sean) Gordy; her grandchildren, the joy of her life, Charissa (Chris), Erin (Chris), Nathan, and John; her great grandchildren, Chase, Noah and Everette; and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be on March 9th from 10:00 to 12:00 PM with at service starting at 12:00 PM at Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 Great Creek Road, Galloway, NJ 609-641-0001. Interment will immediately follow at Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery at Estell Manor. For condolences or directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com. Donations may be made to the American Diabetes Associates http://www.diabetes.org/donate/.

