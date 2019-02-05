Domenico, Dorothy L. (nee Bottino), - 88, of Hammonton, NJ passed away Saturday, February 2, 2019, at AtlantiCare Medical surrounded by her loving family. Born and raised in Waterford, Dottie worked as a seamstress and a child caregiver. When she wasn't cooking for her family, Dottie enjoyed participating in a bowling league. She was dedicated to the Blessed Mother and prayed the Rosary everyday. Dottie is predeceased by her parents Dominic and Carmella Bottino, her son Frank J. Domeinco, Jr. and her eight brothers and sisters. Surviving are her loving husband Frank L. Domenico, Sr., daughter Carmella Bencivenga and her husband Ben of Galloway, and daughter in law Judith Domenico of Hammonton. Loving grandmother of Bianca Herrmann (Mark), April Tabachri (Sharbel), Krista Bencivenga (Jameson Romano), Tara and Luke Bencivenga. Great Grandmother of Cole, Reese, Kent, and Fawn Herrmann and Rylan Romano. Family and friends are invited to attend her viewing Wednesday from 7:00pm 9:00pm and Thursday from 9:30am-10:30am at the Marinella Funeral Home, 102 N. Third St., Hammonton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday 11:00am at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel (St. Joseph Church) Third & French St., Hammonton. Burial will follow in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery 124 S. First Road Hammonton. Please share condolences: (marinellafuneralhome.com). In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Padre Pio Shire c/o Newfield Bank ATTN: Kathy Valla, VP-Dept. WS, 18 West Blvd, Newfield, NJ 08344
