Domeracki, Joseph F. Jr., - 74, of Sea Isle City, NJ, "Joe Seawinds, Joe Snowcones", was called home to be with the Lord on Friday, January 10, 2020. Born in Philadelphia, PA to the late Joseph and Angela Koman Domeracki, he relocated to Sea Isle City in 1981 and helped found Sea Winds Realty. Everyone looked up to Joe, not just because he was 6'6". Joe was adored by all lucky enough to know him. After serving as an MP in the U.S. Army, Joe joined the Philadelphia Police Force. Upon retirement, he moved to the shore and opened several businesses, like Joe's Snow Cones, Joe's Sweet Shop, and others. As Broker-Owner of Sea Winds Realty, he touched the lives of so many. He was a member of St Joseph Catholic Church. Joe loved scratch off lottery tickets, going to the casinos, Fox News, and most of all, his family. He will be greatly missed. Joe is survived by his wife of 50+ years, Maureen Myers Domeracki; his daughter, Amy Craige (Doug); and his granddaughter, Abigail. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the FOP Scholarship Fund. Mail to: FOP Scholarship Fund, 11630 Caroline Rd, Philadelphia, PA 19154 ATTN: Accounting. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
To plant a tree in memory of Joseph Domeracki, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
