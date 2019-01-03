Domino, Angela Marie "Jean", - 88, died on Monday, December 31, 2018 surrounded by her family in Northborough, Massachusetts. Jean was born in New Rochelle, New York to Adam and Mary Grosso. She was a graduate of New Brunswick High School and a long-time resident of North Brunswick. Jean had lived the past 20 years in Smithville. In the 1950's Jean owned a flower shop in New Brunswick and in 1995 retired after working for 16 years as an Import/Export Coordinator for Rhodia in South Brunswick. She was married to Frank L. Domino of New Brunswick for 40 years, before his death in 1996. Jean leaves behind her son John T. Domino and his wife Marylou of Milton, MA; her son Frank J. Domino and his wife Sylvia Pabreza of Northborough, MA; and her three granddaughters who called her "Memom"- Catherine P. Domino of Brooklyn, NY, Jane E. Domino of Brooklyn, NY, and Molly R. Domino of Columbia, MD. She will also be missed by her sister and brother-in-law Maryann and Frank Christian; niece Diane Christian; nephew David Christian; and many other cousins and friends. A funeral Mass will be celebrated 11:00 AM Saturday, January 5, 2019, at Our Lady of Peace RC Church, 1740 US Highway 130 North, North Brunswick. The family will be receiving relatives and friends at the church from 10:00 AM until the beginning of the Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. Arrangements are under the direction of Selover Funeral Home, North Brunswick.
